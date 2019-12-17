Leo Kelly, Former City Councillor, Remembered

By SCOTT JACKSON

City councillors on Monday night paid tribute to Leo Kelly, the former Ward 1 councillor who died Sunday.

Mr. Kelly was first elected to the Ward 1 seat in 1973 and served until 1984, when he left to become a project manager for the Quincy Housing Authority. Mr. Kelly successfully ran for the Ward 1 seat again in 2003 and was re-elected two times after that. He later served as a Quincy Housing Authority commissioner.

Ward 1 Councillor David McCarthy said Mr. Kelly was long associated with the district.

“When you say Ward 1, people say Leo J. Kelly. He was synonymous with Ward 1,” McCarthy said. “Leo was involved in everything.”

McCarthy credited Mr. Kelly with helping establish the Manet Community Health Center; stopping the state’s plan to build a sewage treatment on Nut Island, where a park is now located; and preserving open space and parks in the area, including the Crusher, Broad Meadows and Brill Field. Mr. Kelly was also well-known for helping constituents.

“His first love was helping residents in Ward 1,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy said Mr. Kelly was instrumental in the remodeling of North Quincy High School in 1978 and the construction of the new Quincy High School that opened in 2010.

“He was a great, great asset to the city and a great friend who will be sorely missed,” McCarthy said.

City Council President Brad Croall said Mr. Kelly was known for helping people out.

“I got to know Leo Kelly earlier through volunteering in the community. What a gentleman,” Croall said. “[He] did a lot of things kind of under the radar to help people and isn’t that what this is all about.”

Visiting hours for Mr. Kelly will be held Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, located at 74 Elm St. in Quincy. There will be a gathering at the funeral home Friday at 9 a.m. prior to a funeral Mass at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1015 Sea St., at 10 a.m.

Interment will be at Mount Wollaston Cemetery.

A complete obituary has been posted on the Quincy Sun website: https://thequincysun.com/leo-j-kelly-87-former-ward-1-councillor-passes-away-at-age-87/