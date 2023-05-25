Leo McAuliffe, 71

Leo McAuliffe, of Quincy, died peacefully on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at the South Shore Hospital in Weymouth. He was 71.

Born in Boston on July 18, 1951, he was the son of the late Henry F. and Dorothy (McCann) McAuliffe.

Leo was the dear brother of Paul McAuliffe and his wife Alyce of Plymouth, Gerard McAuliffe and his late wife Clare of Duxbury, Kevin McAuliffe and his wife Susan of Kingston, the late Anne Savacool and her surviving husband Tom of Newton, New Jersey. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Following cremation, Leo’s funeral services will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Leo’s name to the charitable organization of one’s choice.

