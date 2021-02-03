Leo N. Shamshak, 82, of Quincy, formerly of Dorchester, died peacefully on Monday, February 1, 2021 at Advinia Care in Wilmington.

Born in Boston on May 19, 1938, he was a son of the late George and Alice (Clements) Shamshak. Leo attended local schools and graduated from English High School. After graduation, Leo enlisted into the United States Marine Corps and proudly served his country.

Following his honorable discharge, Leo owned and operated food establishments throughout the Greater Boston area. He enjoyed his work and the relationships he built throughout the years. Leo retired in 2014 to spend more time with his family and friends.

Leo was the beloved husband of Carol (Zukowski) Shamshak, with whom he shared 63 loving years of marriage. He was the devoted father of the late Allan Shamshak, the late Carolyn Shamshak, Allison Cole and her spouse Paul of Quincy, Thomas Shamshak and his spouse Patrice of Braintree, Richard Shamshak and his spouse Joanne of Dorchester and Stefanie Roche and her spouse William of Braintree. Leo was the loving grandfather of twelve and the loving great grandfather of six. He was the dear brother of Clarence Shamshak of Ohio and preceded in death by his siblings George, Diane, Nelly and Samuel. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family and friends

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 from 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

Leo’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated privately at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Braintree.

Following cremation, Leo will be interred with military honors in Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Leo may be made to New England Center for Homeless Veterans, 17 Court St., 9th Floor, Boston, MA 02108.

