Leo R. Verrochi, 86

Leo Robert Verrochi, aged 86, of Quincy, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 18, 2021.

Leo was born on January 21, 1935, in Boston and raised in Dorchester on Wilrose Street, named in part after his mother, Rosina. Leo attended Boston Technical High School, then went on to graduate with a degree in civil engineering from Northeastern University in 1957. After beginning his career in Boston, he moved to southeast Alaska to build roads and highways throughout the region.

While in Alaska he married the love of his life, Lottie Minnie (Hellested), who came to join him from her home in Boston. In 1964, they returned to Massachusetts where Leo would complete his near 50-year career in construction, working on many infrastructure projects and mentoring the next generation of engineers and tradespeople, until retiring in 2006. Leo and Lottie shared a 60-year marriage, during which they had many adventures, including raising their four children: Melissa Gae, Leo Croce, Kara Rose, and Peter Louis.

As a young man Leo ran track, learned to fly, earning both pilot and instrument licenses, and also served in the National Guard as a tank captain. He was a great fan of music and humor, an avid ballroom dancer, and continued to ski into his 70s. Leo earned his Coast Guard captain’s license and was a lifetime member of the Dorchester Yacht Club and enjoyed boating with family and friends and passed on his love of sailing to his children. Leo was active in many community groups and could always be found enthusiastically supporting his children’s many activities. Having grown up on a farm in Dorchester, Leo was an avid gardener and could be found working in his yard daily, giving him great joy until the end. He loved and was active in his church community, Faith Lutheran Church. There, he served as a deacon, church council member, and self-appointed arbiter of coffee-hour. Leo also served on the Board of Directors at Camp Calumet in Ossipee, NH, where he and Lottie spent many summers enjoying family camp.

Leo is survived by his wife, Lottie, his children Melissa, Croce, and Kara, son-in-law Edward Silva, daughter-in-law Susan Wyard Verrochi, grandchildren Paris and Henry Wyard, as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his four brothers, two sisters, and son Peter. Truly blessed, Leo will be missed by a loving network of relatives, friends, and colleagues with whom he shared his opinions, advice, and numerous humorous stories.

A wake is scheduled from 3pm-7pm on Friday, Dec 3, 2021, at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave, Milton, MA. A service in celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 11:00 am in Faith Lutheran Church, 201 Granite Street, Quincy, where a facial mask and maintaining social distance protocols will be required.

A time of fellowship and good cheer will follow.

Funeral arrangements were made by Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service of Massachusetts, 650 Hancock St., Quincy.