Leo W. Donovan, 80

Leo W. Donovan, age 80, of Quincy, died suddenly June 15.

Born in Boston and raised in Dorchester, he was the son of the late Charles T. Donovan and Nora H. (Sullivan). Mr. Donovan was the beloved husband of Kathleen M. (Cafferty) Donovan of Quincy with whom he would have shared a 57th wedding anniversary on Aug. 24. He was the devoted father of Brian Donovan and his wife Tami of Williamsburg, VA, Christine Donnelly and her husband Mark, Maureen Lynch and her husband Michael, all of Quincy, and Sean Donovan and his wife Jodi of Duxbury. He was the brother and best friend of Joseph Donovan and his wife Susan of Quincy, and the late Charles Donovan and his wife Judy. He was the proud and loving grandfather of Conor and his wife Kayla, Aidan, Colin, Liam, Caroline, Owen, Griffin, Maggie, Molly, and Ronan. He is survived by many loving and cherished nieces and nephews.

Mr. Donovan was a graduate of Boston Technical High School and Massachusetts Maritime Academy. He earned his master’s degree in education from Bridgewater State University. Mr. Donovan was a retired educator for the Quincy Public Schools, having taught at both Atlantic Middle School and North Quincy High School. Mr. Donovan was a longtime baseball, softball, and soccer coach at North Quincy High School.

He was an avid golfer and enjoyed bowling and playing cards with his friends. A tremendous two sport athlete in college, Mr. Donovan passed on his love of sports to his children and grandchildren. The greatest joys in his life came from time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren and attending their many sporting events. He was blessed with the gift of faith that he shared with his family and loved ones.

Having spent his whole life as an educator, Mr. Donovan has left his loved ones with so many life lessons that he both shared with them in his words and showed them in his actions.

