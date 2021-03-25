Leona M. Cullen, 77

Leona M (Engren) Cullen, of Quincy passed peacefully at home on Tuesday, March 23. She was 77.

A lifelong resident of Quincy, she was born April 24, 1943, to the late Charles and Madeline (Murphy) Engren. Beloved wife of fifty-one years to the late William S. Cullen. Loving mother to William S. Cullen, Jr. and his wife Lee of Quincy, Cheryl Breen and her husband Michael of Norfolk and Tracy Branstrom of Braintree. She leaves behind her three loving grandchildren Brett Cullen, Kylie and Declan Breen. Dear sister of Rita Doyle and the late John Doyle of Weymouth, Carol Hickey and the late Michael Hickey of Naples, FL, Edward Engren and his wife Georgia of Quincy, and the late Charles Engren and his surviving wife, Diane, of Bridgewater. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Leona was known for her creative talents. She could sew, draw, paint and she always had on a coordinating outfit. She was a social butterfly and loved spending time with family and friends. Leona never missed a party or a celebration! She enjoyed memorable trips to Alaska, Hawaii, and several cruises.

She worked and retired from Quincy Mutual Fire Insurance Company. After retirement Leona attended exercise classes at the Fore River Clubhouse where she had many friends. She enjoyed her weekly classes and outings with the girls throughout the year. Her favorite local spot was Coop’s. The staff treated her like family and she made friends with anyone that was lucky enough to sit in the seat next to her.

More than anything else, Leona was a mom. Not just to her own children and grandchildren but to all of their friends, neighbors, cousins and more. She was kind, caring and always happy to lend an ear and give advice or encouraging words. Leona was loved by all and will be dearly missed.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday, March 28 from 4-7 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. Funeral service will be private. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another.