Leonard F. Miceli, of Quincy, died Oct. 29, 2022.

Lennie adored his family and being “Papa” to his 10 grandchildren. He had a strong Christian faith and took pride in taking care of himself with exercise and being health conscience. Lennie worked for North Quincy High School for over 30 years as a social studies teacher. He also drove for Greyhound Bus Service in the summers and taught drivers ed. He was a fixture in the neighborhood, always waving at neighbors and anyone passing by. Lennie was a great provider who was well loved and well known. He was charismatic, generous, selfless, and always helpful to those in need. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Beloved husband of the late Patricia J. Miceli. Devoted father of Lenny Miceli and his wife Shanie of Marshfield, Patti Laenen and her husband Hans of Weymouth, Mark Miceli and his wife Joanie of Quincy, Linda Lynch and her late husband Bobby of Hingham, and Laura Miceli of Quincy. Loving brother of Phyllis Miceli Noe and her husband Joseph and the late Rita Miceli Previte and her late husband Henry. Cherished Papa of Francesca, Melissa, and Maria Miceli, Julia, Diana, Angela, and Christina Laenen, and Bridget, Cassie, and Sheila Lynch. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited greet the family during the visiting hours on Friday 9-10 AM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY followed by the Funeral Mass in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM. Burial in Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Lennie may be made to Alzheimers Assn., MA Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452.

