Leonard F. Zizzo, 90

Leonard “Lennie” Francis Zizzo, 90, of Quincy, died February 11, 2024. Originally from Medford, Lennie was the youngest of five children born to the late Francisco and Francesca (Morana) Zizzo. Lennie worked for over 20 years at the Brockton VA Medical Center as a Certified Nurse’s Aide, and upon retirement as a dedicated employee of Trucchi’s Supermarkets in West Bridgewater for many years.

Lennie will be remembered for his strong work ethic, kind, generous spirit, and sweet demeanor. He enjoyed going on long walks, talking about his family, collecting sports memorabilia, scratching lottery tickets, and following sports teams, especially the Boston (now Atlanta) Braves. He was loved by all who knew him.

Devoted husband of 60 years to Ellen (Banda). Loving father of Charles and his wife Ruth and Leonard and his wife Erin. Proud grandfather of Anthony, Sophia, Chloe, and Zachary. Dear brother of sisters Angie and Marguerite, predeceased by brothers Anthony and Vincent. Also survived by an extended family including many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend his visiting hours on Thursday, February 15, 2024 from 4:00-7:00pm at the Hamel-Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock St, Quincy. Catholic prayer service Friday, February 16 from 10:00-11:00am at the funeral home followed by a procession to Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.