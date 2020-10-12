Leonard W. Harding, 96

Leonard W. Harding, age 96, of Quincy, formerly of Holbrook, died peacefully, Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Hancock Park Rehabilitation & Nursing Center.

Leonard was born in Quincy, to the late Harry W. and Lillian G. (Williams) Harding. Raised and educated in Quincy, he was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1941, and Westminster College in Pa., Class of 1949. Len was listed in Who’s Who Among Students in American universities and colleges.

He recently lived in Quincy for two years, previously in Holbrook for sixty-three years.

Len was a World War II veteran having served in the U.S. Navy as an aviation cadet aboard the USS Mission Bay (CVE-59) aircraft carrier. Notably, the USS Mission Bay escorted President Roosevelt on-board the cruiser Quincy as he returned from the Yalta Conference. He served in both the Atlantic and Pacific Theaters.

Len was a mechanical engineer and began his career alongside his father at the former Harding Welding & Piping Corporation in Quincy. As Len began his career, he took courses at Franklin Technical Institute and MIT. He then worked for Shooshanian Engineering, Inc. in Boston for ten years and with the BR+A Engineering Company in Boston for twelve years. He retired in 1998.

He was a lifelong active member of the Fort Square Presbyterian Church in Quincy where he served as a past elder, teacher of Christian education, and choir member. Len was also the former chairman of the Holbrook School Committee, past president of the N.E. Mechanical Contractors, former member of the Kiwanis Club of Quincy, and poll worker in Holbrook. Len also volunteered at South Shore Hospital as a chaplain’s aide and escort. He enjoyed gardening and working around his home.

He co-authored a book, with Lloyd Allen, called “Spiritual Secrets of Aging Mall Walkers and Friends.”

Beloved husband for seventy years of Patricia J. (McClure) Harding. Devoted father of Jodi Fletcher and her husband Donald of Abington, Paige Mino and her husband Mario of Guatemala, and Roberta Gansenberg and her husband Alan of Salem.

Loving grandfather of Corey Fletcher, Kyle Fletcher and his girlfriend Jill Zahareas, Ian Fletcher, Jenni Rose (Mino) and her husband Alejandro Castroconde, Kelly (Gansenberg) and her husband Christian Stein, Tracy (Gansenberg) and her husband Ryan Cox, and Cammy Gansenberg. Cherished great-grandfather of Liam, Langdon, Josephine, and Lilah.

He was predeceased by his sister, Lois M. Marshall, and is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Due to limited occupancy at the church, Memorial Services at the Fort Square Presbyterian Church will take place privately. The service will be livestreamed on Thursday, October 15, at 10 a.m. at facebook.com/FortSquarePresbyterian/live/.

Graveside Services, with military honors, will be conducted at Union Cemetery, 199 Union Street, Holbrook, on Thursday, October 15, at 12 p.m.

Services are operating in accordance with current guidelines.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Leonard’s memory may be made to the Fort Square Presbyterian Church Mission Fund, c/o 16 Pleasant Street, Quincy, MA 02169.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave, Quincy. You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.