Leonard W. Rowe Jr., 77

Leonard W. “Lenny” Rowe Jr., of Quincy, died peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at the Alliance HealthCare Center of Braintree. He was 77.

Born in Boston on Oct. 21, 1944, he was the son of the late Leonard W. and Mary F. (Moran) Rowe. Lenny was raised in South Boston and attended local schools. He graduated from South Boston High School and worked for the Record American and The Boston Herald as a Linotype Mechanic. Lenny will be fondly remembered as a kind and giving person by his family and friends. He loved helping people and was always there when someone needed a hand.

The beloved husband of the late Nancy Rowe Peterson. Loving brother of Barbara Sullivan and her husband Michael of Scituate, Janet Matthews and her husband James of Weymouth, Virginia Miller-Staffier and her husband Derek of Avon and the late Joanne Connolly and her surviving husband Brian of South Boston, Nancy Kovalski and her surviving husband Stanley of Quincy and the late Carol Rowe, Sister in-law to Gail Kammer of Marshfield, Lenny is also survived by many nieces and nephews and great niece and nephews and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, 11-12:30 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

His funeral service will be celebrated on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at 12:30 p.m. in Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy.

Interment is private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Lenny’s name to the Quincy Animal Shelter or Marshfield Animal Shelter.