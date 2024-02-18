Leslie Jose Ayson David, 60

Leslie Jose Ayson David, age 60, of Quincy, died peacefully, Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, in the comfort of his loving wife, Ria.

Leslie was born and raised in Porac, Philippines, and was a graduate of Sacred Heart Seminary in Angeles City. He attended college at the University of the Philippines in Baguio City and continued his education at Angeles University Foundation and at Systems Plus.

He lived in Quincy since immigrating to the United States in April of 2002.

Leslie was proud to work as an EMT and had been employed at Brewster Ambulance for over five years, where he made many friendships. Previously, he worked as an EMT at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Boston for ten years.

He enjoyed playing basketball and loved to play the guitar. Leslie also loved to travel.

Most of all, Leslie was devoted to his family and friends.

Beloved husband for thirty-seven years of Ria Lyn (Salangad) David.

Devoted father of Lester Keith Salangad David and his wife Katherine of Woodland, Calif., and Leslie Marie Salangad David of Boston.

Loving son of Lucila (Ayson) David of Las Vegas, Nev. and the late Severino David.

Dear brother of Daisy Marie David and her husband Desiderio, Heidi Marie Kostizak and her husband William, all of Seattle, Wash., and Ced Anthony David and his wife Geraldine of Las Vegas, Nev.

Leslie is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and their families.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Sunday, February 25, from 2 – 5 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Monday, February 26, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Pine Hill Cemetery, West Quincy.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.