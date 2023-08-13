Leslie T. Whidden, 80

Leslie T. (Reviere) Whidden, of Quincy, died peacefully in her home on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. She was 80.

Leslie was born in Quincy on May 3, 1943, and was the daughter of the late Leslie George and Helen (Thorn) Reviere. Leslie was raised in Quincy, attended local schools and graduated from Quincy High School. Leslie was a retired executive assistant for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

Leslie was the wife of Walter Whidden. She was the devoted aunt of Lynn A. Wallace and her spouse James of Halifax, Cindy J. Morrow and her spouse Lisa of Mashpee, and George A. Reviere and his spouse Kim of Plymouth. Leslie was the great aunt of six and the great grand aunt of three.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, 9-11 a.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

Her funeral service will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at 11 AM in Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy.

Services will conclude with interment in Saint Mary’s Cemetery, Randolph.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Leslie’s name to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.

