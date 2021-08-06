Liana S. (Lee Smits) Dararaksmey, 17

Liana S. Dararaksmey, or as friends knew her “Lee Smits” (age 17) of Quincy passed away unexpectedly August 2nd. Lee spent her childhood in Amherst, MA before moving to Quincy as a fifth grader. The contrast in these environments helped to shape her reverence of nature and animals, and her desire to explore the world and its possibilities.

Lee, a student and talented writer at North Quincy High School, was looking forward to the independence that comes with college; she was interested in pursuing a career in psychology and using the tools she gained to help others. From her hair color to her beliefs, Lee was in constant pursuit of self-exploration. She had a fiercely loyal heart and introspective soul. Those who knew her, knew of how constant and deeply she loved her family and her cats.

Beloved daughter of Beverly A. Smits (and her partner Mark Gobeille) of Quincy and David Dararaksmey (and his partner Jennifer Arizala) of Brooklyn, NY. Granddaughter of William and Sai-Yueh Smits of Quincy, Raksmey Cheng of Haverhill, and Dara Lay of Cambodia. Great granddaughter of Feng Hua Chang of Quincy. Niece of Richard Dararaksmey of Brooklyn, NY. Cousin of the Zeibig, Chang, and Holub families. Lee will be missed by everyone who had the privilege of knowing her.

Visiting hours will be held at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (326 Granite Ave Milton) Sunday, August 8th from 1:00-5:00 pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Agatha Church (Milton) Monday, August 9th at 10:30 am. Burial private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Dakin Animal Shelter at www.dakinhumane.org/tribute-donation.html or to the National Alliance on Mental Illness at https://www.nami.org/donate.