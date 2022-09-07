Lillian M. Leone

Lillian M. (Oberg) Leone of Quincy, MA passed away on Aug. 22, 2022.

She was the wife of the late Frank J. Leone (Beebe). Survived by daughter Judy F. (Leone) Luca. She was the sister of the late Ernest Oberg of Quincy, MA, Chester Oberg of Braintree, MA and Richard Oberg of Hanover, MA. Loving grandmother to Kerri (Luca) and Mark Jacobs of Plymouth, MA and Joseph Luca of Portland, ME. Loving great grandmother (Mimi) to Cooper and Harrison Jacobs. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Lillian enjoyed knitting for the maternity wards at the local hospitals and working the election polls in West Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Fidelis Hospice Foundation, 25 Railroad Square, Ste. 501, Haverhill, MA 01832.

At the family’s request, services were held privately.