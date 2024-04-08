Lily C. Todd

Lily Catherine Todd died peacefully in her home on Wednesday, March 27, 2024. She was born on July 11, 1942 in Boston, the daughter of William Todd and Margaret (Todd) Ironside, both Scottish immigrants. She was a 1960 graduate of Jamaica Plain High School. She formerly worked for the Braintree Highway Department, and then, for many years with Bell Telephone/NYNEX/Verizon. She retired in 1997. She was a member of St. Joseph’s parish in Quincy.

Lily enjoyed life, her friends and her family. She was always ready to smile or laugh. She got pleasure from the simple things in life; clam rolls at Tony’s, D’Angelo’s No. 9 steak sub, Bingo and Texas-hold em, calls from friends and family, and the view of the salt marsh from her apartment window. She was a big fan of the Patriots and Red Sox. She loved helping others. She was a volunteer for the Reading Roundup and at the local senior center, and she was a generous supporter of many charities.

Lily was predeceased by her brother, Robert F. Smith, her sister, Ann Parker, and her nephews, Stephen Parker, Craig Smith and Robert F. Smith Jr. She leaves her nephews, Joseph Smith of Phillipston, MA, Donald Smith of West Palm Beach, FL, Bruce Parker of Naples, FL, James Parker of Stuart, FL, and many grand-nieces and nephews. She was a long-time resident of the Moorings in North Quincy, where she had many friends.

Lily will be interred with her parents in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Boston. In accordance with Lily’s wishes, there will be no public service.

Funeral Arrangements are under the care of Hamel-Lydon Chapel. For information and online condolences, please visit HamelLydon.com.