Lincoln-Hancock Elementary School Polar Plunge Jan. 2

Lincoln Hancock Elementary School invites the public to take part in its first annual Polar Plunge event Monday, Jan. 2.

Jump into the icy waters of Mound Street Beach to raise funds for classroom supplies, technology, enrichment programs, field trips, equipment, and much more.

The plunge will be held at 11 a.m. and all are welcome to join.

The cost to participate is $20 for adults and $15 for anyone under the age of 18. Participants will receive an exclusive commemorative gift and proceeds directly benefit Lincoln Hancock Elementary School.

Register today by scanning the QR code below.

Hot chocolate, coffee, pizza and pastries will be available for all participants.