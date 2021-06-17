Linda D. Marsney, 70

Linda Diane (Guelfo) Marsney, age 70, of Pembroke (formerly of Weymouth) died on May 19 surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Lynn to the late Lawrence Guelfo and Irene Childs. Mrs. Marsney was a loving and incredibly caring sister to her two older brothers: Lawrence Guelfo of Swampscott and Lance Guelfo of Antioch, CA.

Linda and her beloved husband, Nicholas “Nicky” Vincent Marsney Jr., raised their four children in Weymouth where they remained for 35 years before relocating to Pembroke in 2018.

Mrs. Marsney graduated from Lynn English High School in 1969. She married the love of her life and best friend Nicky in 1976. Mrs. Marsney was a natural caregiver and most recently worked as a Nursing Assistant taking care of the elderly at Quincy Hospital. She talked fondly of her patients and had a gift for making them feel comfortable. She was a kind and loving soul who saw the good in anyone she met and could make a stranger feel like a friend. She was a mentor, confidante, friend and role model to so many.

Mrs. Marsney was passionate about sewing, gardening, but most of all she enjoyed the many years she and her family spent in Falmouth camping every summer. She was like a mother to many of the children and cherished the lifelong friendships she made at the campground where they vacationed for over twenty years.

Mrs. Marsney was a devoted mother who loved to attend every sporting event in which her four children participated in. She spent many hours on the sidelines of the soccer and football fields watching her children play and cheer. She was so proud of each of them.

In addition to her husband, Nicky, Linda leaves behind her four children: Nicholas Marsney III and his wife, Meghan, of Hanover; Tanya Blackwell and her husband, Christopher, of Tennessee; Brent Marsney and his wife, Holly, of Pembroke; and Shauna Leary and her husband, Daniel, of Hanover. Linda was also blessed with 7 grandchildren who she adored: Nicholas IV and Adriana Marsney, Greyson and Cassidy Blackwell, Devin and Zoe Marsney, and Hayden Leary. Linda has touched and supported the lives of so many and has countless friends who she cherished.

A funeral Mass was held at St. Thecla Parish in Pembroke on May 26.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Funeral arrangements were made by Sullivan Funeral Homes, Hanson.