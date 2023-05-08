Linda E. Ferrara, 95

Linda E. (Ferrara) Ferrara, age 95, a longtime resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Friday, May 5, 2023 at the Pat Roche Hospice Home in Hingham.

Linda was born in the village of Sant’Angelo in Grotte, Province of Campobasso, Italy, to the late Sabatino and Marieannina (Taddeo) Ferrara. Raised and educated there, she immigrated to the United States as a young woman, settling in Quincy where she lived for most of her life.

She was employed at the former Howard Johnson Company candy factory in Quincy for several years and later worked as an assembler with the former Raytheon Company for over twenty-five years.

Linda had a passion for deep sea fishing, and enjoyed participating in fishing tournaments for tuna and bluefish. On occasion, she took home the trophy for catching the largest fish.

Most of all, Linda took great pride in being a loving wife and homemaker. She also enjoyed spending time with family.

Beloved wife of the late Aldo Ferrara.

Loving sister of Velia O. Padula of Quincy and her late husband James G. Padula, Q.F.D., Retired.

Dear aunt of Dolores Shannon of Quincy and her late husband Michael, Derelyn A. Padula and her husband Russell Ribard of N.H., and the late James G. Padula, Jr.

Much-loved great aunt of Tinamarie Shannon of Quincy.

Linda was one of nine siblings and is survived by many nieces, nephews. and their families.

At the request of the family, funeral services were private.

For those who wish, donations in Linda’s memory may be made to the Pat Roche Hospice Home, c/o Norwell VNA and Hospice, 120 Longwater Dr., Norwell, MA 02061.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave, Quincy.