Linda F. McGillicuddy

Linda F. (Foley) McGillicuddy, of Quincy, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on February 18, 2023.

Born in Quincy to John and Helen Foley she was raised in Milton. She was a graduate of Fontbonne Academy and Boston College where she studied education.

Linda was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

She taught fourth grade for 5 years at the Mcculloch Elementary School, Weymouth and after having children taught another 30 years at St. Ann School, Quincy. She was very passionate about her teaching.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, reading and traveling. She was fortunate enough to travel worldwide with her husband and friends, Ronnie (aka the big guy) and Pat. Linda also looked forward to her “meetings” with the lunch bunch and although she was an only child she had many dear friends she considered family.

She was the beloved wife of David P. McGillicuddy; dear mother of David and his wife, Brenda of Braintree, Dana and her fiancé, Christopher of Braintree, and Mark and his wife, Mary Beth of Norwell. Proud grandmother of Ryan, Dylan, Ridley, Lauren and Murron.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours Thursday February 23, at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave. Milton MA, 02186 from 4:00-8:00pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary’s Church in Quincy at 10:30am on Friday February 24. Burial will follow Mass at Pine Hill Cemetery in Quincy.

Please, in lieu of flowers donations can be made in Linda’s memory to https://www.alz.org/.