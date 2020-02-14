Linda I. Montillio, 98, a lifelong Quincy resident, joined the angels on February 12, 2020. Linda attended Boston University for nursing in 1939 before working at her father’s monument business, A. Monti Granite, at age 19. She succeeded her father as President during the mid-50s.

She became Wonder Woman after the early loss of her husband, working six to seven days per week, driving a forklift (self-taught) in a mink coat with a beehive hairdo until she was 95. She also cared for many stray cats and other creatures that wandered and were welcomed into her life.

Wife of the late John C. Montillio, Sr. Loving mother of John C. Montillio, Jr. of Quincy, sister of the late Stephen Monti, Josephine Rosa, Irma Monti, Edward Monti and his wife Adele. Beloved grandmother of Johnna and Mason Montillio of Hingham.

Relatives and friends are cordially invited to her visiting hours Tuesday February 18 from 5:00-8:00 at Hamel-Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock St, Quincy. Funeral Wednesday from the funeral home at 9:30am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am in St. Mary’s Church, 115 Crescent St., Quincy. Interment to follow at Hall Place Cemetery, 61 Crescent St., Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Linda’s memory may be made to the Quincy Community Action/Emergency Food Pantry 1 Copeland St., Quincy, MA 02169 or to the Quincy Animal Shelter 56 Broad St, Quincy, MA 02169. For more information and online condolences, please visit www.HamelLydon.com