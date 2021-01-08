Linda J. Melchin, 66

Linda Joyce (English) Melchin, 66, died on January 3, 2021, at Academy Manor in Andover, where she was a resident for the past three and half years. She died from terminal end stage dementia.

Linda was born on October 20, 1954 in Boston to her now deceased parents, John A. English, Jr., and Ruth Ann (Vickey) English. Linda grew up in Dorchester and upon graduating from St. Patrick’s High School in Roxbury, moved to Quincy with her family. Linda worked at the Registry of Motor Vehicles in Boston upon graduation.

Linda spent her adolescent years participating in St. Peter’s Drill Team of Dorchester, as a member of the color guard. Upon graduation, she joined the Boston Crusaders where she continued her love of band and drill team competition.

Linda met Robert M. “Red” Melchin, Jr. of Milton, and they were married in 1975. They lived in Quincy, where they raised two daughters, Stacey Melchin-O’Neil of Malden, MA and Angela Melchin of Philadelphia, PA. Robert Melchin predeceased Linda in 2008. Linda is also survived by a sister and her husband, Diane Felci and John Felci of Salem, NH.

Linda did record the Quincy City Council meetings for several years for the City of Quincy, and participated in the First Night celebrations. Linda loved her cats and loved to dance, even as her disease progressed.

There will be no visitation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. An interment with an outdoor service will be planned in the future at her final resting place at Blue Hills Cemetery in Braintree.

The family would like to thank the staff of Academy Manor and Compassus Hospice for their love and support of Linda during this past year. These days have been difficult for all, yet the sacrifices of these caregivers can never be understated. They became the absentee family for Linda and the advocates for us. We will never forget that.

