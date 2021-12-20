Linda L. Hill

Linda Lee Hill of North Quincy passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, December 18 due to complications from cancer. To many, she was a strong and devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend.

A graduate of North Quincy High School Class of 1970, Mrs. Hill was born and raised in Quincy and settled in the Montclair neighborhood in the home once owned by her grandmother. In her early years, she worked as a surgical technician and a secretary at South Shore Buick. Mrs. Hill eventually served at Carney Hospital as a nursing unit coordinator for more than 32 years. She retired recently, but continued to work part time at Carney.

She was married to Frederick J. Hill Jr, formerly of Weymouth, who passed away in 2001. She is survived by her two sons, Captain Christopher F. Hill, USN, of Norfolk, Virginia and Jeffrey F. Hill of Quincy; her sisters Kristine E. Gallagher of Quincy and Paula J. Crosse of Brockton; her brother Douglas M. Bingham of Raynham.; her daughter-in-law Kristen A. Hill and two granddaughters Sophie E. Hill and Marie M. Hill of Norfolk, Virginia; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Memorial donations can be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 308 W Squantum St., Quincy, MA, 02171.

