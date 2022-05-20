Linda M. Harrison, 72

Linda M. (Bosworth) Harrison, of Randolph, passed away peacefully on May 17, 2022, at South Shore Hospital, with her loving family by her side.

Linda was raised in Braintree, and was a 1968 graduate of Braintree High School. She graduated in 1972 from Quincy City Hospital School of Nursing and was a registered nurse for many years. She also worked as a sales representative at The Quincy Sun and The Hingham Journal.

Linda was the beloved daughter of the late Henry W. Bosworth and the late Dorothy M. Bosworth of Braintree.

Beloved wife and best friend for 34 years of Ben Harrison of Randolph and devoted mother of Brian Harrison of Randolph. Linda is also survived by her siblings, Gail Happel of Weymouth, Donna Gray of Pembroke, Dolly Newman of Quincy, and Robert Bosworth of Harwich. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Donations in memory of Linda may be made to the American Cancer Society, 3 Speen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701, or online at cancer.org.