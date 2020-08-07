Linda M. Howley

Linda Marie (Jackson) Howley died on Friday, July 31st at Tufts Medical Center after a gracious and courageous battle with complications from Polycystic Kidney Disease. She died two days before her 62nd birthday. Born in Boston, Linda was raised in Braintree and attended Braintree High School and Quincy College. She worked as an insurance agent for many years.

Linda enjoyed vacationing in Pompano Beach and Cape Cod, as she loved the beach and the peacefulness of the ocean. She enjoyed gardening and beautiful flowers. She loved getting dressed up, putting on her high heels, and dancing the night away. Put a microphone in her hand, a Pat Benatar song on the radio, and prepare for a show (just cover your ears)! “Hit Me With Your Best Shot”, by Pat Benatar, was her favorite song and it applied to her life in so many ways – no matter how many shots life took at her, she hit back ten times harder. Linda loved many things, but she loved nothing more than being a mom. She was the best mother anyone could ask for.

Linda was the loving mother of Kristin and Kimberly Howley, both of Whitman; the devoted daughter of George and Mary Lou Jackson of Braintree; the cherished sister of Valerie Jackson and Susan Bartlett of Quincy; the beloved sister of George Jackson and his wife Amy Jackson of Bridgewater; the loyal sister of Renee Jackson and her partner Jamie Nuwer of San Francisco; and the caring aunt of Madeleine, Maxwell, and William Jackson. Linda is also survived by her former husband, Michael Howley of Whitman, and the entire Howley family. Linda was reunited in heaven with her mother, the beautiful Marjorie Jackson, who passed away suddenly in 1972.

Visiting hours were held Aug. 5 in McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, South Weymouth.

Memorial donations may be made to the Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation at pkdcure.org.

Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although some people may not be comfortable gathering together with her family at this time, friends may still offer their condolences and support by visiting keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.