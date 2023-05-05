Linda M. Paluzzi, 74

Linda M. Paluzzi, age 74, of Wellesley, formerly of Braintree and Quincy, died peacefully, Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at AdviniaCare Wellesley Alzheimer’s Center, in the comfort of her loving family.

Linda was born in Quincy, to the late Daniel and Lillian A. (Gosselin) Paluzzi. Raised and educated in Quincy, she was a graduate of Quincy High School. She lived in Braintree for over twenty years, previously in Quincy.

Linda worked for Eversource Energy in Westwood in the mailroom for fifteen years.

She belonged to the Braintree Lodge of Elks, Women’s Auxiliary. Linda enjoyed gardening.

Devoted mother of Daniel P. Batchelder and his wife Carol of Braintree, Hartley G. Batchelder IV of Greenfield.

Loving grandmother of Nicholas and Jonathan.

Dear sister of Donald J. Paluzzi of Quincy and the late Daniel E. Paluzzi.

Funeral Services will be conducted at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Saturday, May 6, at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visitation prior to the service from 10 – 11 a.m.

For those who wish, donations in Linda’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452.

