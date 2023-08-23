Linda M. Quinn, 64

Linda M. Quinn of Lincoln Park, NJ, formerly a longtime resident of Quincy, passed away on Friday, August 18, 2023. She was 64.

She was born in Winchester, MA to Marie and Charles Quinn and raised in Brockton. After graduating from Brockton High School in the Class of ‘76, Linda began working as an administrative assistant for BFDS. She moved to Quincy to be closer to work and would call it home for most of her life. After retiring, Linda moved to New Jersey to be closer to family.

Linda was creative and often used her spare time making pottery or updating a space with her knack for interior design. She was sociable, intelligent and a caretaker at heart. She very much enjoyed time spent with her family cherished her daughter and grandchildren. Her kindness and generosity will be missed by all who knew her.

Devoted mother of Erica Kintscher and her husband Christopher of Fairfield, NJ. Cherished grandmother of Anthony, Christian and Jaxson Kintscher. Daughter to Charles Quinn and his wife Pat of Newton, the late Marie Martorana and her surviving husband, Frank of Brockton. Loving sister to Nancy Koba and her husband Wade of Ossining, NY, Karen Quinn of Quincy and the late Stephen Quinn. Aunt to Miranda Koba, Stephen Koba, and Katie Quinn-Cyr.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Wednesday, August 23rd, from 5-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:15 AM on Thursday, August 24th, prior to the Funeral Mass in St. John’s Church, Quincy at 10 AM. Cremation will follow.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in memory of Linda to a charity of one’s choice. Please see www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.