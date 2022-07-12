Linda M. Spear, 71

Linda Marie Spear (Primavera), passed suddenly at age 71 on July 10, 2022. Predeceased by her son, Jeff Spear, her sister, Rosemary Dennehy (Primavera), her parents Anthony and Margaret Primavera (Poreca), and her former husband, James Spear. Survived by her granddaughter whom she adored, Keira Perito of Braintree, four brothers (Anthony Primavera and his wife Shirley of Wisconsin, John Primavera and his wife Pamela of Middleboro, James Primavera and his wife Yvonne of Plymouth, and Joseph Primavera), two sisters (Diane Cooper and her husband John of Quincy, and Carolann Primavera of Rockland), and many nieces and nephews.

Linda was born and raised in Quincy, Massachusetts, and was a graduate of Quincy High School’s Class of 1969. She received two associate degrees from Quincy Junior College and attended Boston University’s school of dental medicine. Linda loved walking, going to the gym, reading, and her cats. Her nieces and nephews have fond memories of her from when they were young, remembering Aunt Linda as someone who tried to make you feel thought of and special with small gestures. Spending time with her alone was a treat. Linda enjoyed spending the holidays with her family, mostly the Christmas season where she knew would be with the whole family each year. She loved her late son above all else, and her family knows that she can rest happy with him again.

Services for Linda will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Linda’s name can be made to the MSPCA, 350 Huntington Avenue, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130, or to the American Cancer Society at cancer.org or 1-800-277-2345.

