Linda M. Thompson, 87

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Linda M Thompson (Quincy, Massachusetts). Linda passed away peacefully at Hancock Place in Quincy surrounded by her family on January 29, 2024 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Linda lived a full life including and especially, the last 5 hard fought years after her cancer diagnosis.

Linda was born August 27, 1936 in Boston, MA to the late Orazio and Maria DiMeco. She graduated from Weymouth High School in 1954. After raising her children, Linda was a manager in the Quincy School Lunch Commissary and later in the dining center at Stop & Shop headquarters in Quincy.

Linda enjoyed following politics and presidential history, crossword puzzles and traveling all over the world. She will remembered as the best mom, Nana, Nan and gourmet chef for her family.

She was predeceased by her husband Cecil G. Thompson, and grandsons Ryan Thompson & Steven Sullivan.

She is survived by her children, Helen Falcione of Quincy, Donna Sullivan & her husband Steven of Quincy, Peter Thompson & his wife Heather of Braintree, Lisa Blake & her husband James of Quincy and son-in-law Ernest “Butchie” Falcione

Loving grandmother of PJ Thompson, Michael Falcione, Ariana Falcione, Joshua Thompson, Alison Jenkins, Ashley Scribi, Rachel Bradley, Richard Sullivan, Sabrina Falcione, and Alana Sullivan

Adoring great-grandmother of Vera, Turner, Evelyn, Dominic, Walker, Amelia, James, Salvatore, John James, Madeline, Thomas, Peter and Joseph Frankie.

In addition she leaves behind her best friend & sister, Ilda DiMeco (Weymouth, MA), brother Fredy DiMeco (Florida) and was predeceased by her sister Jinetta DelVecchio (Braintree, MA).

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Linda Thompson to the RMT Classic which will used towards scholarships in memory of her grandson Ryan. Checks can be made out to: RMT Classic and mailed to 1599 Washington Street, Braintree, MA 02184.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Tuesday 4-8 PM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home North Weymouth at 40 Sea Street (off Route 3A – Bicknell Square). A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:30 AM on Wednesday prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Jerome Church, Weymouth at 10:30 AM. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.