Linda M. Wilson, 72

Linda M. (Maloof) Wilson, of Braintree, formerly of Hanover and born and raised in Quincy, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on April 13, 2023 at the age of 72.

Linda enjoyed traveling the Caribbean, going to the beach, seeing Broadway shows, and especially loved concerts and cruises with her husband and high school sweetheart, Charlie. She cherished her family and loved spending time with them, never forgetting a birthday or a celebration. She was her kids’ and grandkids’ biggest fan, always cheering them on everywhere from musicals to marathons.

Linda was the “mom” of local mom-and-pop restaurant Uncle Charlie’s Finer Diner in South Weymouth. A cancer survivor herself, she spent many years volunteering at Dana Farber in Boston, where she made many dear friends.

Beloved wife of Charles “Charlie” Wilson. Loving mother of Tracy Wilson and her husband Patrick McDermott of Quincy; and Amanda Wilson and her husband Alex Nicholson of Queens, NY. Proud grandmother of Alana Wilson McDermott and Adam Wilson McDermott. Sister of Phyllis Dyer and Beverly Gilmartin, both of Hanover. Daughter of the late Philip and Lillian (Affsa) Maloof.

Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate her life during the visiting hours on Wednesday 4-8 p.m. Funeral service will take place on Thursday 10:30 a.m. with burial to follow at Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

Donations in memory of Linda may be made to the Weymouth Food Pantry.