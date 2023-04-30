Linda Marie Reid, 73

Linda Marie (Isaacs) Reid, of Quincy, and formerly of South Boston, was lead to the doorway of heaven with the loving comfort of her family on the evening of Saturday, April 22, 2023. She was 73.

Linda was born in Boston on May 28, 1949 and was the daughter of the late Casmir and Arlene “Rita” (Richards) Isaacs. She was raised in South Boston and attended local schools, but that was just the beginning of an enduring life.

Linda was one of seven children to her mother Rita and father Casmir. She and her siblings tragically lost their mother at a young age to breast cancer. Linda’s closest sister, Janet Reid and her best friend, Donna Kelly also tragically lost their lives to breast cancer. Linda always prayed and advocated for a cure and when cancer struck her own body over and over again, she fought it with everything she had.

In Linda’s life she did love, she did lose, and she did try again and again. She was someone who was harder on herself than she deserved, as the world was already hard enough. Hope is nearly impossible to take from a strong person, and she was strong; strong because she had to be. She was incredibly gifted in writing and was published in a few collaborative pieces. Her works of poetry and short stories show the duality of pain and hope in a hurt person’s soul.

Her colorful vocabulary will surely be missed.

Linda was a Devoted mother to Tracy A. Clifford of Quincy, Linda M. Reid and her late husband Jamie DeRee of Abington, and the forever young Kevin P. Geary of South Boston. She was like a mother to her best friend’s daughter, Joann Kelly of Quincy. Linda was also very proud of her partner’s son, Brian Hall Jr.

Linda was the proud grandmother, or “Nanny” of Brian Reid of Weymouth, Courtney Sargent of Quincy, Ashley Sargent and her partner Kenneth Lowell of Sanford, Maine. She also loved Brandi Isaacs of Quincy as her own granddaughter.

Linda was the loving great grandmother of Charlie Reid Lowell and her “beautiful Crystalyn” Lowell, both of Sanford, Maine. She felt so lucky to meet her great grandson.

She was preceded in death by her beloved life partner of 25 years, Brian Hall and her dear best friend and sister, Janet Reid. Linda will also join her other loving siblings in heaven: Marsha Isaacs, Charlotte Sleeper, Richard Isaacs, Sandy Isaacs, and her baby sister who passed when she was just a child, Carole.

Linda is also survived by so many loving nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends that it would be impossible to name everyone. Her nieces Krissy, Kim, Karen, Kerry and nephew Harry will miss her dearly, as well as their spouses and children. She will meet again in heaven with two souls that will never be forgotten, her nephew Bobby Reid, of Randolph and her great nephew Kevin Reed of Bridgewater.

Linda loved her canine companions, caring for her pups all through their lives until they crossed the rainbow bridge. Her dog Gizmo will miss her dearly.

She will be missed by so many that loved her through the years.

Following cremation, Linda’s memorial Celebration of Life will be on Sunday, May 21, 2023, from 12:30-4:30 p.m. held at Blue, Marina Bay, 307 Victory Rd., Quincy, MA 02171. Family and friends who like to pray are recommended to attend their local churches or worship places and please keep the soul of Linda Reid in your hearts and prayers. All are welcome to attend regular Sunday morning service at United First Parish Church at 1306 Hancock St., Quincy, MA 02169 to pray with the family on Sunday, May 21, 2023. Regular service starts at 10 a.m.

People who knew Linda in life are encouraged to send pictures and memories they would like to share to: sargent.ashley44@gmail.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Linda’s name to Samaritans Hope, an organization committed to preventing teenage suicide in the greater Boston area: www.samaritanshope.org or by contributing in her name to any suicide prevention organization of one’s choice. Linda lost so much to cancer, but the loss of her son Kevin Geary to teenage suicide was the most enduring tragedy.

“Which hope we have as an anchor of the soul, both sure and steadfast, and which entereth into that within the veil”

Hebrews 6:18