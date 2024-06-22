Linda Marie Tabbi-Dunn, 68

Linda Marie Tabbi-Dunn, a beloved mother, daughter, and sister, left us too soon on June 17th, 2024, while doing what she always did best—caring for others. Born on July 8th, 1955, Linda may have been a small woman, but her heart was twice the size. Her love for everyone around her was always on display throughout her life. Linda lived her life to help others to the best of her abilities and expected nothing in return. She had the remarkable ability to make people laugh along with her, brightening every room she entered.

Linda dedicated most of her life to the Department of Youth Services, where she worked for an outstanding 42 years. Her dedication and compassion were evident to all her fellow co-workers, who loved and respected her deeply.

On September 10th, 1987, Linda married John William Dunn, with whom she shared a loving and enduring partnership. She is survived by her son Jason Dunn, daughter Ashley Dunn, husband John Dunn, daughter-in-law Rachel Dunn, sisters Karen Feeney and Dawn Bertrand, mother Theresa O’Hara, and step-father Paul O’Hara. She was the beloved daughter of Francisco Tabbi and sister of her late bother Franky Tabbi.

A visitation for Linda will be held at Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St. in Quincy, on June 28, 2024 from 4-8 p.m. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday June 29th at 9:30 a.m. in Keohane Funeral Home, immediately following with a committal prayers being performed at St. Michael’s Cemetery Chapel at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to American Heart Association in her name, continuing her legacy of giving and kindness. Though Linda is no longer with us, her love and generosity will live on in the hearts and actions of those she touched. She will be deeply missed but never forgotten.