Linda Picard, 73

Linda Picard, long term integral member of the Massachusetts Office of the Majority Whip and of the House Council has died. She was 73. A

remarkable woman of refined elegance, she passed away peacefully,surrounded by her family on January 21, 2024.

Linda was the daughter of the late Mary E. (Tirrell) and Robert F. Picard, the eldest of six children and a devoted big sister.

She was the epitome of style and grace that left a lasting impression on those around her and was known for her impeccable style.

Summer held a special place in Linda’s heart and she cherished the time spent with her loved ones in the warmth of the summer sun.

A talented cook, her kitchen was a hub of creativity and joy, with her Thanksgiving gravy being a legendary masterpiece that she passed on to her nieces and nephew.

Linda’s eloquence and humor were infectious, making her a delightful presence in any gathering. An avid reader, who not only was a reliable resource for recommending great books, she’d provide her own insightful anecdotes and reviews.

Her quick wit and laughter contributed to her unique charm and many cherished friendships. Linda valued her lifelong friends and the camaraderie they shared was a testament to the meaningful connections she cultivated over the years.

She will be sorely missed.

Linda is survived by her siblings, Mary Picard (Peter Reilly) of Rye, NH and John Picard (Cathy) of Bridgewater, MA. Her nieces and nephews, Kristen Gumz (Nelio), Roxann Sheehan (Timothy), Robert Picard, Colin Reilly (Lauren) and Marissa Reilly (Zach Beauchamp) and Christina Devlin along with many grandnieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her parents and three of her brothers, Joseph, Brian and David.

A Celebration of Linda’s life will be held in Quincy, MA with details to be forthcoming. Services are by the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock Street, Quincy, MA 02170.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests considering donations to a charity of your choice or the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum (25 Evans Way, Boston, Ma 02115).