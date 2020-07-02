Linda R. Brassard, 63

Linda R. Brassard of Quincy died June 28 surrounded by her family at age 63.

Born in Boston where she was raised and educated, she lived in Dorchester before moving to Quincy 30 years ago and worked as a secretary for the IRS in the Boston office.

The daughter of the late Jose Miranda and Charlotte (Wolensky) Brassard, she was the loving mother of Tina Marie Brassard of Holbrook; dear grandmother of Shanequa Bodgett and Davon Robinson, both of Holbrook; great grandmother of Samiya Taylor; beloved sister of Judith Schnarbel of Roslindale, Theodore Brassard of Wrentham, Eleanore Noonan of Roslindale, Charlene Quiles of Dorchester, Anna Brassard of Randolph, Catherine Quiles of Holbrook, Michael Miranda of Quincy, Ricardo Miranda of NH, Joseph Miranda of Hingham, Mark Miranda of TX, Bertha Miranda of Randolph and Kristina Miranda of Quincy; and is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to visiting hours on Friday, July 3 from 4:00 to 8:00PM at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home 74 Elm St. Quincy Center. Cremation will follow.

Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservoir Park Dr., Rockland, MA 02370 southshorehealth.org/give.