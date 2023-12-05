Linda S. MacLean

Linda Susan MacLean of Quincy, passed away peacefully with family by her side on November 27, 2023.

Linda took care of everyone with such love and grace. Life with Linda was filled with many laughs and lots of hugs. Spending time with her family was the most important part of her life. She cherished her family getaways to Foxwoods and loved shopping and finding bargains at Burlington Coat Factory.

Linda was the definition of “Nana” in every sense of the word. Her grandchildren Aidan, Peyton, Luke, Brody, Chase, and Brooklyn brought her so much happiness. She will be greatly missed by them and all that knew and loved her.

Linda leaves behind her beloved husband of 52 years John MacLean, her daughter Stacey Mordas and her husband David of Quincy, her daughter Elizabeth Noonan and her husband Michael of Hanover, her sister Elizabeth McIntyre, and her cousin Joyce Carey. She is predeceased by her parents Ralph and Elizabeth Mariano, brother Peter Mariano, sister Patricia Nobles, sister June Cabana, and Godmother Jeanette Carey. Linda is also survived by many nieces and nephews and cousins.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Thursday 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy, MA. Funeral service will be celebrated on Friday at 9 AM in Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy. The burial is in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree, MA immediately following the Funeral Mass.

Please see www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to St Jude’s Hospital (https://www.stjude.org).