Lisa Bonatti Rymut, 65, of Quincy, passed away peacefully on Feb. 16, 2024 after a short illness. Born in Quincy on June 6, 1958 she was the daughter of the late Brenno and Gina (Benedini) Bonatti.

Lisa graduated from Boston University in 1980 with a BSB in finance, which paved the way for her successful career with State Street Bank, M.F.S. Investments and Fidelity Investments, from which she retired in 2017.

An independent and private person, Lisa loved her family and friends. She adored cats and had many over her lifetime. She met her future husband Frank on a blind date arranged by her mother and they were inseparable for over thirty years. She will be lovingly remembered as a devoted wife, sister, aunt and friend, and fondly thought of for her generosity, integrity and kindness. Those fortunate to call her a friend were her treasured friends for life, and Lisa always remembered their birthdays with a card.

Beloved wife of Frank Rymut of Quincy. Dear sister of Stephen Bonatti of Hanson, Karen Bonatti of Braintree, and her twin Leslie Simmons of Weathersfield, VT.

A private service for family is planned after which she will be cremated according to her final wishes. A public celebration of life will be scheduled at a later time, and announced on her HamelLydon.com tribute page.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Animal Rescue League of Boston, the MSPCA, or to the Salvation Army.

For more information or to leave online condolences visit HamelLydon.com.