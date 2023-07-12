Lita J. Raftery, 91

Lita J. (Aronson) Raftery, 91, of Quincy formerly of South Boston, died July 6, 2023 at John Scott House in Braintree following a period of declining health. She was the daughter of the late Harry & Sonya (Goldman) Aronson.

Born in Boston, Lita worked as a secretary in former Governor John A. Volpe’s administration. She was a colorful, friendly and social person who later worked as one of Boston’s first Meter-Maids; a job she had for many years before retiring in the early 1980’s.

In time, Lita moved from South Boston to Quincy and lived at 1000 Southern Artery in Quincy, where she quickly became active in resident life activities. She worked the greeter’s desk every Friday, started and ran a cribbage league, and enjoyed playing card games with her new friends and neighbors. She especially liked taking the many trips to Foxwoods, Vermont and other destinations with her Southern Artery group. In addition, Lita loved to travel to various places around the country visiting family. She spent several winters in Cocoa Beach, Florida and while there she volunteered her time as a guide at the Kennedy Space Center in nearby Cape Canaveral. She was certainly an active, energetic and personable character who will most certainly be missed.

Devoted mother of Paul J. Raftery and his wife Trish (McGonagle) of Cocoa Beach FL, Donna Hopkins and her husband Glen of Greenville SC, and the late Michael A. Raftery and his surviving wife Kathleen (Kiely) of Quincy. Cherished Grandmother of David Raftery of Wayland, Brian Raftery of Quincy, Katie Raftery of Quincy, Meaghan Kaplan of Holbrook, Paul Raftery of San Diego CA, Sean Raftery of Weymouth, the late Stephanie King, Kelly King and Ross King, both of Greenville SC, and Derek King of Florida. In addition to 9 great grand-children she is also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visiting hours Friday July 14th from 11:00am-1:00pm at Hamel-Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock St, Quincy, during which time a wake service will begin at 12:45pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Alzheimer’s Foundation online at: www.alz.org or by mail at: Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452

