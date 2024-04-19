Lita M. Salvucci

Lita Mae “Lee” Salvucci passed away peacefully on April 10, 2024, surrounded by family. She was born in Quincy, Massachusetts in 1932 to Laura (Peruzzi) Salvucci, an incredible Italian cook, and Louis (Luigi) Salvucci, an immigrant from Italy who loved his family and garden. Lee graduated from Quincy High School in 1949 and joined the workforce, proudly establishing her independence.

Lee’s passion for words bloomed at the Patriot Ledger, where she worked as a typesetter and proofreader. This was where she discovered the game of Scrabble, competing in ruthless late-night games with her coworkers. She became a lifelong player, and anyone who has faced Lee across the Scrabble board knows that defeating her was a rare occurrence. Her family and friends have countless memories of the joy of her friendly competition and fierce battles over triple-word scores.

Lee was married to Bill Edwards and they had three children together, raising them in Quincy. Lee always took advantage of the warm weather, taking her children along with other family to pick blueberries in the Blue Hills, swim at Humarock Beach, or enjoy an exciting week of fun in Cape Cod. She loved hosting parties, and frequently entertained large groups of friends and family as she played the piano, guitar, or accordion. Despite struggling with deafness since childhood, she honed her musical skills and would play duets with anyone who wanted to join. Her love for music was matched by her passion for art, as she was an avid oil painter for many years. Inspired by everything from New England landscapes to Picasso, she would find time even on the busiest of days to paint.

Lee’s garden, or as she referred to it, her “happy place,” was filled with thriving marigolds, zinnias, and impatiens. Her garden was not only a sanctuary to her plants, but also a place where she could find clarity while surrounded by nature. She began planting perennials later in life, and started a vegetable garden with delicious cucumbers, green beans, tomatoes, and asparagus.

Through her mother’s guidance and decades of experience, Lee was also a masterful cook. Walking into her kitchen before a meal, you might have been met with the aroma of a simmering tomato sauce for lasagna or the sweet scent of a custard pie baking in the oven. Her grandchildren always finished every last bite of her famed “ba-Nana Lee cream pie.” Gatherings with her food created cherished memories.

Lee will be dearly missed by her family. She is predeceased by her three siblings, Alma Tuffo, Viola Delorey, and William Salvucci. She is survived by her three children, Clifford Edwards and partner Mona, Sandra Allen, and Nancy Kane and husband Tim; her seven grandchildren, whom she adored, Rebecca Kane, Billy Kane and his wife Cynthia, Brian Kane and his wife Chloe, Jake Allen and his wife Judy, Rachel Allen, Isabel Allen, and Sophia Edwards; her three great-grandchildren, Zulmalisse, Lorenzo, and Almalisse; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and neighbors.

Per Lee’s request, services will be private.