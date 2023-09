Would you like to help an adult learn to read?

If so, consider becoming a volunteer literacy tutor and attend an Online Literacy Information Session and learn more about this program.

Thursday, Sept. 28th from 10 a.m. to 12 noon on Zoom.

For more information and on online application visit thomascranelibrary.org/learn-to-read or email us at quliteracy@ocln.org or call at 617-376-1314.