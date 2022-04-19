Lloyd H. Hill, Sr., 94, of Milton, passed away peacefully at the age 94 on April 15 surrounded by his loving family.

Beloved husband of Marguerite T. (McInnis). Father of Lloyd Hill, Jr. and his wife Kate of Milton, Larry Hill and his wife Melissa of Durham, CT, Cathi Hill and her husband Steve Barry of Marshfield, John Hill of Santa Monica, CA, Rich Hill and his wife Caitlin of Milton. Caring, compassionate and ever present in the lives of his eight grandchildren – Kate Lynne, Kristina, Lloyd Michael, Laura, Brittany, Laurence, Brice and his guardian angel Brooks. Mr. Hill was predeceased by his brothers Donald and Frederick and his sister Norma Peterson while survived by his nieces, Diane DeChellis, JoAnne Thorpe and nephews Steven, David and Robert Hill, and Larry Peterson.

A graduate of Brown University, Bridgewater State University, M. Ed and Suffolk University, JD. Captain and All-American football tackle at Brown. Athletic Hall of Fame member at Brown University, Brockton HS and North Quincy HS. Distinguished Veteran of the Korean War. Completion of thirty-seven Boston Marathons. Adjunct Professor at Northeastern University and Quincy College. Mr. Hill worked as a dedicated and respected educator serving the Quincy community through a career spanning thirty-five years as an Administrator and Coach with his final twenty years as the Principal and greatest fan of his cherished Quincy High School Presidents. The Hill family is forever grateful to the City of Quincy and its Education leaders in the naming of the Lloyd Hill Center for Performing Arts at Quincy High School.

Visiting hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave, Milton, Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Agatha Church, Milton, Thursday at 12 noon. Burial Milton Cemetery.

For complete obituary and guestbook, see alfreddthomas.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Field of Genes Foundation benefiting the Mass General Hospital Field of Genetics Research in honor of Brooks Hill at because.massgeneral.org/campaign/field-of-genes/c219538.