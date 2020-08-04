Lois B. Doherty, 75

Lois Brooks (Murphy) Doherty, age 75, died suddenly July 31 at South Shore Hospital.

She was born in Boston, a daughter of the late Kenneth and Hedvig (Newman) Murphy of Quincy and Martha’s Vineyard. She attended North Quincy High School and graduated with honors from both Quincy Junior College and Northeastern University.

Mrs. Doherty worked in the technical publications field until the birth of her children, when she became a stay-at-home mom. Her most recent job was at Rockland High School where she assisted in running the school library. She was a former volunteer in Rockland schools and the town library. She had also been a member of the Rockland Country Garden Club and the Book Club.

Mrs. Doherty was an active communicant of Holy Family Church where she was a Eucharistic minister and a member of Outreach, bringing communion to the homebound and to residents of nursing homes. She found great pleasure in her family, her flower gardens, reading, bird watching, movies and plays, and going out to lunch with her friends.

She leaves her devoted husband William J., her son Edward and his wife Misty of Portsmouth, NH, her son William of Medford and his partner Megan, her sister Priscilla (Pam) Peterson of Greenland, NH, her brother Frank Murphy and his wife Carol of Santa Fe, NM, one grandson Robert and two step-grandchildren Christopher and Daisy. Predeceased by sister Judith A. DeFilippo and her husband Gerald of Hingham and brother-in law Robert Peterson of Greenland, NH. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Mrs. Doherty was a very loving person and was a great friend to all.

Visiting hours are 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday in Sullivan Funeral Home, Rockland.

Due to COVID-19 and social distancing, the funeral Mass will be celebrated privately at Holy Family Church, Rockland, Friday at 9 a.m.

The family invites all who wish to the graveside service at Holy Family Cemetery, Rockland, at approximately 10 a.m. Friday.

Memorial donations may be made to the Rockland Memorial Library, 20 Belmont St., Rockland MA 02370, or to the Last Resort Cat Shelter, 1126 Broadway, Hanover, MA 02339.