Lois Bates Green, 92, of Quincy, passed away Aug. 10, 2020. Loving wife of the late Dennis Green and the late William Horton. Daughter of the late Russell Thomas Bates and Gretchen Vining (Walker) Bates.

She was born and lived in Quincy the majority of her life, spending about 15 years in Nobleboro, Maine before returning to her childhood home in Quincy two years ago to be closer to and spend more time with her ever-growing family.

Lois was a retired Assistant Treasurer for the architectural firm Ganteaume and McMullen, where she loved being in the city, taking daily walks at lunch to enjoy the many sights in Boston.

For many years Lois was an active member of Bethany Congregational Church and enjoyed traveling with her church friends and sister-in-law, Midge Harris.

Lois was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Lois leaves behind her children Steve and Sally Green of Pembroke, Sue and Jerry Reardon of VA, Chris and Debbie Green of Kingston, Jon and Kerry Green of Quincy, Lisa and Brett Rowe of Plymouth, Eric and Donna Green of Whitman. Grandmother of Melissa and Steve Cooper, Tom and Brian Green, Katy Reardon and Henry Ashton, Derek Reardon, Michael and Jill Green, Sarah and Paul O’Malley, Kay Green, Zack and Lucina Rowe, Kyle Rowe, Rebecca Rowe, Jonathan and Emma Green, Joshua Green, Jessica Green and Dylan Green. Great-grandmother of Atticus and Charlie Grace Cooper, Olivia and Mila Ashton, Mary O’Malley, Teddy and Henry Rowe and Abigail Green. Dear sister of Mary Bristol of Weymouth and Betty McCord of CO

Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend her funeral Tuesday August 18 at 11:00am in Bethany Congregational Church, 18 Spear St, Quincy. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lois’ name to the Alzheimer Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. For more information and online condolences please visit www.HamelLydon.com.