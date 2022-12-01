Lois I. Dougherty, 91

Lois I. (Grassick) Dougherty, age 91, of Braintree, died peacefully, Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth.

Lois was born in Quincy, to the late Donald and Mary (McLeod) Grassick. Raised and educated there, she was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1948. Lois also attended Fisher College. She lived in Braintree for sixty-eight years.

Lois was a lifelong active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Quincy where she served as a Deacon and sang in the church choir. She enjoyed golfing and gardening. Lois loved the companionship of her cats.

Lois was a devoted homemaker. She was dedicated to her family, especially her loving children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, supporting all their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved wife of the late J. Leo Dougherty.

Devoted mother of Leslie A. Dougherty and her husband Mark Peretti of Bourne, James D. Dougherty and his wife Beth of Boxford, Joanne Leahy and her husband Paul of Winchester, and John T. Dougherty of Needham.

Loving grandmother of seven and great grandmother of five.

The last of three siblings, Lois was pre-deceased by Anna Warmington and Elaine Hubbell.

She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and their families.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Sunday, December 4, from 2 – 5 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Funeral Services will be conducted at First Presbyterian Church, 270 Franklin Street, Quincy, on Monday, December 5, at 10 o’clock. Reverend Drew Hanson will officiate. Interment to follow at Braintree Cemetery.

For those who wish, donations in Lois’ memory may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, Scholarship Fund, 270 Franklin Street, Quincy, MA 02169 or the Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.