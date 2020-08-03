Lois J. Ward

Lois J. (Murray) of Shallotte, N.C., formerly of Quincy, passed away July 21, 2020.

Lois was an accomplished and caring woman. She graduated from Bridgewater State College Cum Laude, first for her Associates in 1954, and then for her Bachelors of Science in 1978. She later earned the title of CPA.

Lois used her knowledge and kind nature to help those around her. She was an advocate and voice for disabled people. She belonged to several deaf community support groups, in both MA and NC. Lois worked tirelessly with the Brunswick County EMS service to improve policies to better protect the disabled people in her community. She was also an animal lover and a member of the MSPCA. This love was shared with her many cats, especially Finney.

Lois was an avid reader, leading to her joining multiple library associations. She loved talking walks by the beach and grabbing dinner with her beloved friends. There was a special place in her heart for days spent with her grandchildren.

Cherished mother to Lisa Campbell of Marshfield, and Lawrence Ward and his wife Amy of WA. Sister to William Murray and Kay of Norwell, and George Murray and Patricia of Norwell. Grandmother to Jeffrey, and Elisa, and Marissa. Aunt to Bobby, Steven, James and his wife Linda, and the late Michael. Predeceased by her loving parents, William and Josephine Murray.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday, July 31, 9-10 AM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home EAST WEYMOUTH at 3 Charles Street (corner of Charles & Middle Street). A graveside funeral service will be celebrated on Friday at 10:45 AM at the Washington Street Cemetery in Norwell, with burial to follow.