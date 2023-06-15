Lois Joanne Salenius, 92

Lois Joanne (Hayden) Salenius, 92, of Quincy, left this world peacefully on June 5. Born in Quincy to Edward Hayden and Helen (Lane) Hayden, she was a graduate of North Quincy High School. In 1951, Lois married John Salenius in North Quincy, where they resided and raised their family.

Lois worked as an administrative assistant at an insurance company in Boston before having children. As a young mother, she was active in the Sacred Heart Parish in North Quincy, where she belonged to the Catholic Women’s Club and taught religious education. Later, she sang in the Parish choir, where she enjoyed the company of many dear friends. For many years, Lois, along with her husband John, hosted Cub Scouts in their home, coordinating activities and offering guidance to the Scouts as they pursued their Parvuli Dei Medals. Lois also worked as an administrative assistant at the Archdiocese of Boston Office of Religious Education in Brighton for over twenty years and was a member of the Third Order of St. Francis, the Secular Franciscans.

Lois enjoyed and was so grateful for the simple pleasures in life: tending her vegetable garden, knitting, and cooking and baking for loved ones. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially on Cape Cod.

Lois is survived by her children Kathleen, James, and Maryann, as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her parents; sisters Florence, Bettina, and Ruth; husband John; children Jack, Elizabeth, and Joseph; and grandsons Robert and Theodore.

Interment will be private. The family respectfully requests that those who wish to make donations in Lois’ memory direct them to Old Colony Hospice (www.oldcolonyhospice.org). See www.Keohane.com for online condolences.