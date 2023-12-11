Lois M. Fontana, 84

Lois M. Fontana, age 84, a longtime resident of Boston, formerly of Quincy, died unexpectedly, Wednesday, November 22, 2023 in Hingham.

Lois was the devoted daughter of the late Alfred and Mary (Rizzi) Fontana. She is survived by her brother, Alan F. Fontana and his wife Marianne of Cheshire, CT; her nephews and niece, Stephen Fontana, Jeffrey Fontana, Thomas Fontana, and Cynthia Fontana; and her grandniece, Kira Fontana. She was preceded in death by her longtime special friend, Robert Fischer.

Born, raised, and educated in Quincy, Lois was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1956. She attended Katharine Gibbs Secretarial School and later received her MBA from Anna Maria College in Paxton. Lois had a long career in the financial services industry, beginning as a secretary and working her way up to financial analyst, rare for a woman at the time. She was associated with Alliance Capital Management and Wellington Capital Management, and was a Principal at State Street Global Advisors in Boston for many years, specializing in the health care sector.

Lois was curious and adventurous, and she was an avid world traveler throughout her life. She was a gifted photographer with a deep interest in art, architecture, and American history, especially that of Boston, New England, and American West ghost towns—there was nothing she enjoyed more than a historical walking tour with friends, family, and her camera. Lois was a member of the South End Historical Society, the Appalachian Mountain Club, and the Artists Association of Nantucket. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of Victories Church in Boston until its closing, and she supported a wide variety of causes and organizations, many through her charitable foundation.

At the request of the family, memorial services will be conducted at a later date.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.