Lois M. Roche

Lois M. (Richards) Roche of Quincy passed from this life on March 7.

She was the beloved wife of the late Bob Roche for 56 happy years.

Lois was known by all for her sunny disposition and smiling face. She found joy in her garden, her kitchen and her paintbrush. She taught us the joys of nature and everyday was “a beautiful day” for her.

She was a member of the Wollaston Garden Club for many years. Lois was a “founding mother” at Manet Community Health Center, hired as the first receptionist. Many patients will remember her friendly greeting.

Her wonderful sister was the late Rosemary Higginson and the late Bobby Richards her dear brother. Lois was the treasured mother of Marianne and Sal Balsamo, Cynthia Roche-Cotter and her husband Michael, Nancy and Michael San Antonio and Robbie and Kathleen (Behan) Roche. Her life was enriched by her dear niece Beverly Joyce, her 4 grandchildren Joe Cotter, Zoe Frechette, Micah San Antonio and Christopher Balsamo and 6 great grandchildren, David, Andrew and Ethan Frechette, Will P. Cotter, Lily and Lena Balsamo. She has many nieces and nephews around the country who will miss her gentle wisdom.

We give thanks for the loving care Lois received for two years from the wonderful staff at Hancock Park.

A Mass will be celebrated on March 13, at 10AM at the Blessed Sacrament Church, 1015 Sea St., Quincy.

Memorial donations may be made to the Mass. Audubon Society, 208 South Great Rd., Lincoln, MA 01773.