Loreto Marini, 82

Loreto Marini, age 82, a longtime resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Saturday, June 1, 2024 at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, surrounded by his loving family.

Loreto was born in San Donato Val Di Comino, Italy, to the late Gerardo and Giuseppina (Cellucci) Marini. Raised and educated there, he immigrated to the United States in 1958 at the age of seventeen. He settled in Quincy where he lived for over sixty years.

Loreto was a master tailor and had worked in the garment industry all his life. During his career, he worked at several clothing companies, including the Bradley Scott Clothing Company in Fall River for twenty years where he was a supervisor. In 1986, Loreto and his wife, Susan, opened their own shop, South Shore Tailoring & Alterations in Quincy, which they operated for twelve years, retiring in 2000.

From a young age, Loreto was a talented singer. In 1971, he was a WBZ TV Community Auditions Show winner, receiving a record number of votes. The victory came with the opportunity to record in New York, which Loreto turned down to stay with his family.

He continued singing locally and in 1983, along with master accordionist Giovanni Grimaldi, formed the well-known band, Europa, where he was the lead singer for over seven years. Later, he also sang with other bands, including Nostalgia, and at various venues, where he made many friendships. As an entertainer, Loreto recorded two albums of his favorite melodic Italian and American songs.

Loreto was proud of his Italian heritage and was devoted to his family, especially his cherished grandchildren, supporting all their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved husband for sixty years of Susan M. (Formica) Marini.

Devoted father of Daniel A. Marini and his wife Theresa of Hanson, Loriana M. Salvati and her husband Salvatore of Rowley, and Robert L. Marini of Quincy.

Loving grandfather of Matthew, John, Gianna, and Marco.

Dear brother of the late Maria Marini.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Saturday, June 8, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held at the Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, East Milton, on Friday, June 7, from 4 – 7 p.m. Entombment Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

For those who wish, donations in Loreto’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To leave the Marini family a condolence message, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com.