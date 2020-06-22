Loretta F. Palmacci, 92

Loretta F. Palmacci of Quincy passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 at age 92.

A 40-year Quincy resident, she was born in Cambridge. She earned her Bachelor’s degree in history and elementary education from Emmanuel College and her Master’s Degree in teaching and pastoral counseling at Boston State College.

A Sister of Notre Dame for 29 years, she served as a teacher and detox and alcohol abuse counselor at various Catholic schools in Boston. She later worked as a substance abuse counselor at the Middlesex Regional Addiction Center in Waltham and at Quincy Detox at Faxon House.

The beloved partner of Maureen Murphy of Quincy, she co-parented Debi Murphy and her partner Jamie Fontaine, Kara Murphy and Teresa Murphy and was co-grandmother of Debi’s children, Kyle Murphy and Mya Fontaine; daughter of the late Angelo and Teresa Palmacci; dear sister of Alba Thomas of Stoneham, Virginia Marasa of Lexington and the late Frank Palmacci and Ilia Trombley; and is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to visiting hours on Wednesday, June 24 from 8:00 to 10:30AM at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home 74 Elm St. Quincy Center. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00AM at St. John the Baptist Church 44 School St. Quincy. Cremation will follow.