Loretta Koch, 91

Loretta (Cluett) Koch, 91, a lifelong resident of Quincy, died at her home, surrounded by her family on December 24, 2021.

The beloved wife of 52 years to the late Karl J. Koch, Sr. Cherished mother of Jeanmarie Alibrandi and her husband Frank of Weymouth, Karl John Koch, Jr. of Quincy, Kenneth J. Koch and his wife Diane of Middleboro, David M. Koch and his wife Lisa of Myrtle Beach, SC, William R. Koch and his wife Cheryl of Kingston, MaryLou Koch of Quincy, Brian F. Koch and his wife Tori of Norwell and the late Baby Boy Koch. Sister of Helen Cluett of Weymouth and the late Louise Benoit and Patrick Cluett. Loretta was adored by her 12 grandchildren, who affectionally called her Gram or Mimi; Kara, Frankie, Ken, Jenna, Justin, Matthew, Michael, Patrick, Sean, Caroline, Brendan and Audrey; she is also survived by 8 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Loretta was born in her childhood home in Quincy. She graduated from North Quincy High School, Class of 1948.

She was proud to have been a lifelong member of Sacred Heart Parish, where she had made all her sacraments. Loretta had also taught CCD at Sacred Heart, she was a devout Catholic.

For Loretta, her family and her faith were the foundation of all that was truly important to her. She will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who cherished her family. She was a kind soul with a generous heart, giving more than she ever received. This world has lost a wonderful women, but she will live on in all the hearts she has touched. She was truly a blessing to all that knew her.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours Tuesday, Jan. 11, from 4-8pm in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday, Jan. 12, at 9:45am prior to the Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 10:30am.

Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

Donations in memory of Loretta may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

See keohane.com for directions and online condolences.