Lori L. Kallio, 66

Lori L. Kallio, age 66, of Kingston, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully, Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at her daughter’s home, in the comfort of her loving family.

Lori was born, raised and educated in Quincy. She was a graduate of Quincy High School. She had lived Kingston for the past several years, previously in Quincy for most of her life.

Lori devoted her time as a childcare caregiver for over thirty years in her home. Most of all, Lori loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Devoted mother of Paul E. Eleuteri and his wife Debbie of Quincy, Jason J. Eleuteri and his longtime girlfriend Kristy Sullivan of Weymouth, Kristy L. Mancuso and her husband Joseph of Kingston, Blake W. Stefanelli and his wife Anne of Boston, and the late Peter L. Eleuteri. Loving grandmother of Carrie and Ryan Eleuteri, Joseph, Peter, and Gabriella Mancuso, and Blake W. Stefanelli, Jr.

Beloved daughter of Elizabeth (Jonason) Kallio of Maine and the late Edward Kallio. Dear sister of Deborah Ducharme of Lancaster, Julie Schwalm of Maine, and her late twin sister, Lynn Tanofsky. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Sunday, July 26, from 2 – 4 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Graveside Service will be conducted at Blue Hill Cemetery, 700 West Street, Braintree, on Monday, July 27, at 11:30 a.m. Those attending should gather at the cemetery office. Services are operating in accordance with current guidelines.

For those who wish, donations in Lori’s memory may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 or by visiting dana-farber.org.

